Country's stars sing to empty seats at ACM Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Country music's top entertainers kicked off the Academy of Country Music Awards with a medley of their hits from three empty music venues around Nashville after the show relocated from Las Vegas.

Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood, all vying for entertainer of the year, sang to empty seats and no applause at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. The show was delayed from April due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the tone for Wednesday's show airing on CBS will be more serious that in years past.

Texas man sentenced to prison for stalking Taylor Swift

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | A federal judge has sentenced an Austin, Texas, man to 30 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to pop star Taylor Swift's former record label.

According to records filed in federal court, Eric Swarbrick was given the sentence during a hearing Wednesday in Nashville. The terms of the sentence, which also includes three years of supervised release, were agreed on by prosecutors in a plea agreement that Swarbrick entered in 2019.

Murphy criticizes YouTube stars for 'Jersey Shore' gathering

TRENTON, N.J. | New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that YouTube stars who rented out the “Jersey Shore” house Monday should “be taken to task” after an estimated 1,000 people showed up, many flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules.

Murphy, a Democrat, called the gathering at the Seaside Heights house that hosted the MTV show one of the “most extreme and egregious” examples of “knucklehead" behavior since the outbreak began in March.

The Canadian YouTubers, known as the Nelk Boys, have nearly 6 million subscribers and rented out the house Monday to mark the offering of new merchandise for sale.

U.K. police help return 3 stolen sculptures to Indian temple

LONDON | British police said Wednesday that three historically and religiously important bronze sculptures are being returned from the U.K. to a temple in India from which they were stolen more than 40 years ago.

Police said in a statement that the works were removed in 1978 from a temple in the Tanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. Although the thieves were caught and convicted in India, the bronzes remained missing for the next four decades.