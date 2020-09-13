Perfume brand says cutting Black actor from ad was misstep

NEW YORK | British perfume brand Jo Malone has apologized to Black actor John Boyega of “Star Wars” fame after cutting him out of the Chinese version of a cologne commercial he helped create.

Jo Malone London said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that the ad designed for Chinese audiences was a misstep and has been removed. The recreated ad replaced Boyega with Chinese star Liu Haoran.

"The concept for the film was based on John’s personal experiences and should not have been replicated,” it said.

Taylor Swift returns to ACM Awards for "Folklore" premiere

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Country-turned-pop star Taylor Swift is coming back to her roots with a performance at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

The nine-time ACM award winner will perform from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, where the awards show will be broadcast Wednesday on CBS.

Swift will perform “betty” from her new album “Folklore,” which has held the top spot on for six weeks on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. The song, which is being played on country radio stations, has reached No. 6 on Billboard's Hot Country song chart.

Uninvited Pigeon invades author Mo Willems' TV special

LOS ANGELES | Mo Willems is very serious about the importance of being silly.

That’s apparent to the children and adults tickled by “There Is a Bird on Your Head!” or “We Are in a Book!” or any of the author and illustrator's other much-loved works.

But the former “Sesame Street” writer is after more than giggles with his new HBO Max special out Thursday, “Mo Willems and The Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let The Pigeon Do Storytime!”

Willems’ intent is to perform what he calls a “shame-ectomy” on adults, freeing them to embrace creative hijinks and inspire the children in their lives to do likewise.

Rooftop alphorns power virus-safe concert in Germany

DRESDEN, Germany | Musicians have taken to the roofs of apartment blocs with alphorns in the German city of Dresden to perform a concert featuring distant harmonies at a time when cultural events have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dresdner Sinfoniker orchestra's performance on Saturday, titled “The Sky above Prohlis,” saw 16 alphorns, nine trumpets and four tubas set up nearly 50 meters (164 feet) above the ground on the roofs of tower blocks in the city's Prohlis district. Drums and other percussion instruments were set at a nearby car park on top of a shopping center.