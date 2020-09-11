Report: Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned

LOS ANGELES | An autopsy report released Friday says “Glee” actor Naya Rivera raised her arm and called for help as she accidentally drowned while boating with her 4-year-old son on a California lake.

Once his mother had helped him back on to the boat, the boy “noticed the decedent put her arm up in the air and yelled ‘help,’” the report from the Ventura County Medical Examiner says. “The decedent then disappeared in to the water.”

Pandemic chases ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Dec. 25

NEW YORK | Following the less-than-stellar theatrical debut of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” Warner Bros. is delaying its next big release, “Wonder Woman 1984,” to Christmas.

The postponement Friday of the “Wonder Woman” sequel, which had been scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 2, comes on the heels of Hollywood’s boldest attempt to lure moviegoers back to theaters during the pandemic.

‘Rip It Up’ to introduce ‘Monday Night Football’

ESPN is hoping that one of the architects of rock n’ roll can bring some new energy to their “Monday Night Football” show with fewer fans in the stands this year.

The new season starting Monday will feature a new version of Little Richard’s hit “Rip It Up” featuring new instrumentals and backup vocals from the Virginia-based band Butcher Brown.

Museum details plan for inaugural Miyazaki exhibit

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is finally opening its doors in Los Angeles in April with an exhibit celebrating the works of the legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. Envisioned as a journey through his six-decade career, it’s the first of its kind in North America and will have over 300 objects on display, organizers said Thursday. Some have never been shown outside of Japan.

“Miyazaki’s genius is his power of remembering what he sees,” said Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki. “It is our hope that visitors will be able to experience the entire scope of Hayao Miyazaki’s creative process through this exhibition.”