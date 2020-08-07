'Chief mouser' Palmerston retires as U.K.'s top diplomatic cat

LONDON | Time spent in lockdown was just superb for Palmerston, the chief mouser at the U.K. Foreign Office. It was so good, in fact, that the cat has decided to leave sorting out international affairs to the human diplomats and retire to the countryside after four long, hard years on the job.

Palmerston made it official in a letter sent in his name to Simon McDonald, the office’s permanent under-secretary, which explained that he wanted more time “away from the limelight.’’

“I have found life away from the front line relaxed, quieter, and easier,” a letter signed with two paw prints said. It was posted on Twitter.

Regal chain to reopen Aug. 21

Regal movie theaters have been closed for almost five months in the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they are gearing up to open on Aug. 21. And this time it might just stick. Exhibitors have postponed plans several times as cases spiked in various cities.

Mooky Greidinger, the CEO of Cineworld, which owns Regal, said that almost all of their attention is on safety protocols and sanitization efforts as they gear up for the big day. Masks and social distancing will be required for employees and patrons, they plan to stagger showtimes and have an app that will allow customers to purchase concessions without lining up, as well as ticketing software that will distance groups in theaters. They’ve also invested millions in refurbishing 12 domestic locations.

Winfrey demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. | First, Oprah Winfrey put Breonna Taylor on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine. Now the media mogul is spreading her message with billboards demanding justice for the Kentucky woman shot to death during a police raid.

Twenty-six billboards displaying a portrait of Taylor are going up across Louisville, Kentucky, demanding that the police officers involved in her death be arrested and charged, according to social justice organization Until Freedom. That's one billboard for every year of the Black woman's life.

Comedian Andy Dick sues man who punched him in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS | Comedian Andy Dick has filed a lawsuit in New Orleans against the man who punched him last year outside a French Quarter nightclub.

Documents in the July 30 lawsuit were made public Thursday, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Dick, 54, said the punch by David Hale, 47, caused “serious, permanent and disabling injuries.” He seeks compensation for medical expenses and lost wages, among other damages.