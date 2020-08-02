Tamar Braxton pays tribute to boyfriend for 'saving my life'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tamar Braxton is thanking her boyfriend for "saving my life" after her hospitalization last month.

Braxton posted a lengthy message on social media late Saturday that paid tribute to David Adefeso being her "angel on earth." She said she is grateful for Adefeso who found her "lifeless" in their home, saying it "couldn't have been easy" for him.

The R&B singer did not provide details about her hospitalization. Police only confirmed they responded to a medical emergency July 16 at the downtown Los Angeles high rise that she calls home.

"Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️" she said in the post.

Braxton, 43, shared the post along with an older video of the couple talking about getting engaged. She called Adefeso and her 7-year-old son Logan, whom she shares with former husband Vincent Herbert, a priority.

"Although I been said yes in this old video... now and then, I couldn't imagine what life would be like if you weren't by my side," she wrote. "Thank God I'm here and thank God for you."

Adefeso replied to Braxton's post with a short message.

"I love you. You love me. We love Logan. Together forever," he said with emojis including one of a diamond ring.

Though Tamar Braxton released her debut album in 2000, she made a splash in pop culture when she and her sisters, including Grammy-winning icon Toni Braxton, launched their reality series "Braxton Family Values" on WEtv in 2011. It was an insta-hit, with Tamar Braxton shining as the show's breakout fan favorite.

The series helped propel her music career. She had the R&B hit "Love & War" soon after and even earned three Grammy nominations for her music, two for the song and one for the album of the same title.

The success led to a WEtv spinoff "Tamar & Vince" with her then husband-manager Vincent Herbert, a music executive who played a role in Lady Gaga's career. She filed for divorce from Herbert in 2017.

From 2013 to 2016, Tamar Braxton was one of the co-hosts of the daytime talk show "The Real," earning two Daytime Emmy nominations alongside the other hosts for outstanding entertainment talk show host. She competed on "Dancing with the Stars" during her daytime TV stint.

Her 2015 album, "Calling All Lovers," helped her nab a fourth Grammy nomination, and her last album was 2017's "Bluebird of Happiness." Her music has won her a BET Award and three Soul Train Music Awards.

She most recently appeared on VH1's "To Catch a Beautician," a series about hairstylists who wrecked their clients' hair. Her WEtv reality series called "Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!" was expected to premiere last week, but has been postponed to Sept. 10.

US Marshals put Fyre Festival merchandise up for auction

NEW YORK (AP) — More than three years after the highly publicized Fyre Festival famously fizzled out in the Bahamas, merchandise and other "minor assets" are up for sale — courtesy of the U.S. Marshals Service.

In a release Thursday, the U.S. Marshals announced that 126 items from the festival will be auctioned off, with proceeds going toward the victims of Billy McFarland.

McFarland acknowledged defrauding investors of $26 million in the 2017 Fyre Festival and over $100,000 in a fraudulent ticket-selling scheme after his arrest in the scam. He was sentenced to six years in prison in October 2018. Now 28, he's serving his sentence at a low-security prison in Ohio, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

"This Fyre Festival-branded clothing and other items that were seized from Billy McFarland were originally intended to be sold at the Fyre Festival itself but were kept by McFarland, with the intent to sell the items and use the funds to commit further criminal acts while he was on pre-trial release," U.S. Marshal Ralph Sozio of the Southern District of New York said in the release.

The festival, billed as an ultra-luxurious event and "the cultural experience of the decade," was supposed to take place over two spring 2017 weekends on the Bahamian island of Exuma. Models and celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski had promoted it on social media.

Customers who paid $1,200 to over $100,000 hoping to see Blink-182 and the hip-hop act Migos arrived to learn musical acts were canceled. Their luxury accommodations and gourmet food consisted of leaky white tents and packaged food, prompting attendees to lash out on social media with the hashtag #fyrefraud.

Among the mementos of that festival are sweatpants, shirts and tokens emblazoned with "a conspiracy to change the entertainment world." As of Saturday, the lots ranged from $10 — the minimum bid for sets of two wristbands — to $300 for a baseball cap bearing the festival logo that had received 20 bids since the auction opened Thursday. At 36 bids, the most popular lot was an aqua blue hoodie featuring the flag of the Bahamas on the back and sleeves patterned with the logo.

The auction, run by Texas-based Gaston & Sheehan, ends Aug. 13.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan recovers from coronavirus

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after undergoing three weeks of treatment for the coronavirus.

His actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, who is still in the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital with the virus, said in a tweet that his father has tested negative and will rest at home. Both were hospitalized on July 11.

Abhishek Bachchan's wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter, who both also contracted the virus, left the hospital last week after recovering. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a top Bollywood actress.

The elder Bachchan, 77, has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and television host.

The Bachchans are often called Bollywood's first family. Amitabh Bachchan's wife, Jaya, is also an actress and a one-time member of Parliament. She was not hit by the coronavirus.