‘Tiger King’ zoo closes after animal investigation

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. | The Oklahoma zoo featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary has closed after federal authorities investigated it for alleged maltreatment of animals and suspended its license.

The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park closed to the public after the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday suspended the exhibitor license for owner Jeff Lowe for 21 days.

Kanye West submits petitions to appear on Tennessee ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Rapper and music producer Kanye West submitted a petition Thursday to appear on Tennessee’s ballot this November as an unaffiliated presidential candidate, the state election’s office says.

West submitted the petition before the noon deadline. Secretary of state’s office spokeswoman Julia Bruck confirmed that the state is now reviewing to see if he has the required 275 verified signatures to qualify.

Film academy to host virtual panels on inclusion, equity

Lee Daniels, Lulu Wang and Taraji P. Henson are among the talent participating in a series of virtual panels about inclusion and equity in Hollywood hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Topics will include navigating Hollywood as a Black gay man, with Daniels and “Moonlight” screenwriter Tarrell Alvin McCraney, Latino erasure in Hollywood, with Marvel executive Victoria Alonso, documentaries, color-conscious casting and gender parity.

Venice Film Festival to require masks during screenings

ROME | The Venice Film Festival, the first major in-person cinema showcase of the COVID-19 era, is requiring participants to wear face masks during screenings and take a coronavirus test if they are arriving from outside Europe.

According to guidelines published Thursday, fans and the general public will be kept away from the red carpet during the Sept. 2-12 festival, and movie-goers will have to buy tickets and reserve seats online to ensure every other seat is left vacant.