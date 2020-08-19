Picture book on Kamala Harris coming Aug. 25

NEW YORK | That didn’t take long: Just weeks after making history as the running mate for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris will be the subject of a new picture book.

Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing announced Wednesday that prize-winning author Nikki Grimes has written “Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice,” which features illustrations by Laura Freeman. The book comes out Aug. 25.

NBC News deletes tweet that AOC called misleading

NEW YORK | NBC News deleted a tweet early Wednesday about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s brief speech at the Democratic National Convention that she complained was misleading and appalling.

The network’s offending tweet said that “in one of the shortest speeches of the DNC, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez did not endorse Joe Biden.” The tweet quoted the New York congresswoman seconding the nomination of Bernie Sanders, who amassed more than 1,000 delegates in his ultimately unsuccessful primary bid.

Kanye signature work in Wyoming too close to polls

CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Rapper and music producer Kanye West’s campaign ran into trouble Tuesday on his first day of trying to get on the presidential ballot in his home state of Wyoming.

People gathering signatures on behalf of West and another presidential candidate got too close to polling locations during the state’s primary, election officials said.

Appeals court rules museum can keep looted Nazi art

LOS ANGELES | A U.S. appeals court has ruled that a Camille Pissarro painting a Jewish woman traded to the Nazis to escape the Holocaust in 1939 may remain the property of a Spanish museum that acquired it more than a half-century later.

The unanimous ruling issued Monday by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest — but possibly not the last — in a case that has wound through the courts of Spain and the United States for 20 years.