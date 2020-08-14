Marge Simpson
uses her voice to call out Trump adviser LOS ANGELES | Marge Simpson has advice for a lawyer with the Trump campaign: Do not name call.
In a clip posted Friday by FOX’s animated series “The Simpsons,” matriarch Marge chided the attorney over a tweet comparing her voice to that of the Democratic vice presidential contender, Sen. Kamala Harris.
“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” Marge says in the clip, adding that daughter Lisa Simpson says “she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”
“If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected,” Marge said, balefully. “I teach my children not to name call, Jenna.”
R. Kelly’s manager charged with phone threats to theater NEW YORK | R. Kelly’s manager has been arrested on charges that he threatened a shooting at a Manhattan theater two years ago, forcing an evacuation and the cancellation of the screening of a documentary addressing allegations that the singer had sexually abused women and girls.
Donnell Russell, 45, of Chicago, was charged with conspiracy and with threatening physical harm by interstate communication. He was scheduled to appear remotely Friday before a magistrate judge in Manhattan federal court. It was not immediately clear who will represent him in court.
‘Succession’ star Braun writes a
virus dating song LOS ANGELES | Actor Nicholas Braun, who plays fan favorite Cousin Greg on HBO’s “Succession,” has captured the fraught nature of dating during the pandemic in a catchy new punk song that started as a joke.
“Antibodies” quickly caught the ear of Atlantic Records, which released the single and a music video last week.
Civil rights activist Ruby Bridges writes children’s book
NEW YORK | Civil rights activist Ruby Bridges has written a children’s book with a candid telling of the past and positive message for the future, inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests.
Delacorte Press, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, announced Friday that Bridges’ “This Is Your Time” will come out Nov. 10. It arrives 60 years after she made history at age 6 by becoming the first Black student at an all-white elementary school in New Orleans, walking past crowds screaming racist slurs. She was later honored by Norman Rockwell in the painting “The Problem We All Live With.”