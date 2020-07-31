‘Into the Wild’

bus likely lands a home at museum ANCHORAGE, Alaska | An infamous bus appears headed to a new home at a museum in Fairbanks after being removed from Alaska’s backcountry to deter people from making dangerous, sometimes deadly treks to visit the site where a young man documented his demise in 1992.

The state Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that it intends to negotiate with the University of Alaska’s Museum of the North to display the bus, which was popularized by the book “Into the Wild” and a movie of the same name and flown from its location near Denali National Park and Preserve last month.

Ellen apologizes to show’s staff amid workplace inquiry

LOS ANGELES | Ellen DeGeneres apologized to the staff of her daytime TV talk show amid an internal company investigation of complaints of a difficult and unfair workplace.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres wrote. Something changed, she said, “and for that, I am sorry.”

Regis Philbin buried at Notre Dame, his alma mater

SOUTH BEND, Ind. | Television host Regis Philbin, who died last week at 88, has been buried at the University of Notre Dame following a private funeral service at his alma mater, a school spokesman said.

Philbin was buried Wednesday at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the northern Indiana Catholic school’s campus after a private service at the school’s Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

R.I. issues refunds signed by Disney, Mickey Mouse

PROVIDENCE, R.I. | Rhode Island mistakenly sent more than 175 tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, rather than the state treasurer and controller.

The Rhode Island Division of Taxation uses the signatures on test files, which were mistakenly printed on the real checks and sent out on Monday, a spokesperson told WPRI-TV.