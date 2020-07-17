Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

LONDON | Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended.

#MeToo activist says Sun misquoted her in Depp abuse story

LONDON | A #MeToo activist said in a court document released Friday that she was “misquoted and misused” by a British tabloid newspaper in an article that accused Johnny Depp of physically abusing his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, at the High Court in London over the April 2018 article, which called him a “wife-beater.” He strongly denies abusing Heard.

Jay-Z, other celebs ask feds to probe 2010 killing

Rihanna, Jay-Z, Charlize Theron and other celebrities are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the death of 20-year-old Danroy “DJ” Henry Jr., a Black football player at Pace University killed by a white police officer in New York nearly a decade ago.

In a letter sent this week to Attorney General William Barr, the entertainers say Henry, who was from Easton, Massachusetts, “lost his life for no good reason and with absolutely no good explanation.”

Rabbi: Cannon ‘concerned’ after apology, meeting

A prominent rabbi who met with Nick Cannon says the television host and producer is “genuinely concerned about the hurt” he caused by making anti-Semitic remarks, and they intend to work together to reject hate.

Cannon apologized to the Jewish community this week for his “hurtful and divisive” words, a day after ViacomCBS cut ties with him for the comments made on a podcast where he discussed racial bias, and following a phone conversation with Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s associate dean.