‘Hamilton,’ ‘Phantom’ will be off London stages until 2021

LONDON | Some of London’s biggest West End shows, including “Hamilton” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” won’t reopen until next year, producers announced Wednesday, as arts bodies warned that Britain faces a “cultural catastrophe” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh, his producing partners and his Delfont Mackintosh Theatres group said “Hamilton,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” Mary Poppins” and “Les Miserables,” would return “as early as practical in 2021.”

John Legend and the musical superheroes behind his new album

NEW YORK | John Legend has formed a musical version of The Avengers to help his new album marvel.

“We’ve got some musical superheroes with superpowers in here,” Legend said with a laugh.

His all-star team of collaborators include Grammy-winning songwriters and producers, as well as lead artists in their own right, including Raphael Saadiq, Anderson .Paak, Charlie Puth, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, Julia Michaels, Ricky Reed, Tayla Parx, Teddy Geiger and more.

‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in rapes

LOS ANGELES | “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson was charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday, the culmination of a three-year investigation that resulted in a rare arrest of a famous Hollywood figure in the #MeToo era.

The three counts of rape by force or fear against Masterson were filed Tuesday.

MTV fires ‘Siesta Key’ star as season continues

SIESTA KEY, Fla. | One of the stars of MTV’s Florida-based reality show “Siesta Key” has been fired.

MTV posted the decision to remove Alex Kompothecras, 25, on the show’s official Twitter account Tuesday evening.