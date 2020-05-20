‘Incredible’: Italian woman wins 1-million-euro Picasso

PARIS | An Italian accountant whose son bought her the raffle ticket as a Christmas present won a Pablo Picasso oil painting valued at $1.1 million in a charity draw Wednesday.

Claudia Borgogno summed up her amazement in one word: “Incredible.”

Body of WWE’s Gaspard found after possible drowning

LOS ANGELES | The body of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard was found early Wednesday on Los Angeles’ Venice Beach, after he was caught in a rip current last weekend, police said.

Patrol officers were flagged down around 1:25 a.m. by a person reporting that a body had washed ashore, a police department statement said.

Stars rally for Red Nose TV show for kids in need

LOS ANGELES | “Love Actually” filmmaker Richard Curtis, who never lacks for Red Nose Day star power, found the pandemic only boosted the fundraising telecast’s celebrity quotient.

Actors, musicians and comedians idled by social distancing proved eager to take part in NBC’s sixth annual “Red Nose Day Special,” which airs 8 to 10 p.m. CDT Thursday with songs, sketches and short films about the children and charities that will be aided by donations.

Daytime Emmys back on TV, a socially distanced show

LOS ANGELES | The Daytime Emmy Awards are skipping a theater ceremony because of the coronavirus but the honors will be presented on a TV broadcast.

CBS’ decision to air the awards on June 26 is a bright spot for the daytime honors, which had been consigned to an online presentation in recent years as viewer interest dwindled.

Nominations for the 47th annual Daytime Emmys are to be announced Thursday on CBS’ “The Talk.”