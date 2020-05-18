Penn & Teller

make magic for us during lockdown

NEW YORK | The magicians Penn & Teller pulled off a heck of a trick on Monday — make fears of the coronavirus disappear, at least for an hour.

The duo starred in the CW’s special “Penn & Teller: Try This at Home,” created and filmed entirely by the homebound magicians and their friends.

Disney Springs reopening comes with a warning

ORLANDO, Fla. | As Walt Disney World prepares to allow some third-party shops and restaurants to open at its entertainment complex later this week, it’s posting a warning.

While enhanced safety measures are being taken at Disney Springs, “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the company said Monday on a website for the entertainment complex.

Michelle joined by Barack for online reading series

NEW YORK | Michelle Obama was joined by a famous fellow reader Monday on her popular online series “Mondays With Michelle Obama.”

The former first lady first read “The Giraffe Problem,” by Jory John and Lane Smith. Then she was joined by Barack Obama as they took turns on Julia Sarcone-Roach’s “A Bear Ate Your Sandwich.”

Big Cat Rescue founder now selling coronavirus masks

CITRUS PARK, Fla. | Are you a cool cat or kitten? There’s now a coronavirus mask out there for you.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin, prominently featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” started selling face masks with her oft-quoted catchphrase Saturday.