Elvis Presley's Graceland set to reopen this week in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. | Elvis Presley's Graceland says it will reopen Thursday after it shut down tours and exhibits due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The tourist attraction in Memphis, Tennessee, said Sunday that it has adjusted its tours, and restaurant and retail operations, since it closed in March.

The Memphis tourist attraction is centered on the life and career of the late rock n’ roll icon. It annually attracts about 500,000 visitors, including international travelers.

No contest: In corona era, Eurovision seeks to unite Europe

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — This was no contest.

Shut down by the coronavirus crisis, Europe’s annual musical spectacular that pits countries against one another instead sought to unite them Saturday.

The Eurovision Song Contest whose final was scheduled for Saturday night was canceled amid restrictions aimed at reining in the global pandemic.

So rather than judging songs from 41 artists from Albania to the United Kingdom and having countries allocate points to elect a winner, organizers created a two-hour show called “Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light” that was broadcast in more than 40 countries.

Award for NC historian's book about Mississippi city

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. | A Los Angeles cultural and publishing nonprofit led by the rock band Nirvana's former bassist is giving its 10th annual book award to a University of North Carolina historian’s account of civil rights in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Zócalo Public Square board chairman and Nirvana co-founder Krist Novoselić will present the award to William Sturkey in a livestreamed event Wednesday.

The event will feature a lecture titled “How Do Oppressed People Build Community?” and a conversation with Yale University historian David W. Blight, who won the Pulitzer Prize for the biography “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom.”

Porn actor Ron Jeremy fighting to save childhood tree

NEW YORK | Porn actor Ron Jeremy is fighting to save a tree his father planted outside their New York home the day he was born.

Jeremy took to Twitter on Saturday, saying that utility Con Edison was going cut down the tree that was planted in Queens in 1953. The tweet includes a 2018 photo of Jeremy hugging the tree.

Jeremy, who has been staying at a Hollywood hotel during the coronavirus pandemic, told the New York Daily News that a neighbor let him know the trunk was wrapped in yellow tape last week.