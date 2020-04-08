Prize-winning reporter writes book on Melania NEW YORK | A Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for The Washington Post has written an unauthorized biography of first lady Melania Trump. Mary Jordan’s “The Art of Her Deal,” which draws upon more than 100 interviews, comes out June 16.

“The picture is one of a woman who is savvy, steely, ambitious, deliberate, and who plays the long game,” according to an announcement Wednesday from Simon & Schuster. “‘The Art of Her Deal’ paints a surprising portrait of a determined immigrant and the life she had before she met Donald Trump.”

Quarantined drag queens land TV show in Israel

JERUSALEM | As Israel imposed a nationwide virus lockdown, shuttering theaters, clubs and bars, the country’s drag queens found themselves confined to their homes, their elaborate wigs and glittery dresses languishing in the closet.

Tal Kallai, a 35-year-old actor who goes by the stage name Talula Bonet, as well as fellow drag queen Yuval Edelman, 45, who is known as Ziona Patriot, decided to make the best of it by putting on a variety show in their own living room. First broadcast on Facebook, the show, titled “Quarantined,” was recently picked up by a TV network.

University

students to help museums go virtual

LAS VEGAS, N.M. | New Mexico Highlands University students are working with state officials to bring online visitors to New Mexico museums later this spring.

The university announced this week students in the school’s Media Arts and Technology Department are offering a free month of emergency cultural services to help create virtual tours, podcasts, websites and online collections.

‘Hawaii Five-0, ‘Good Doctor’ benefit

from stay-at-homes NEW YORK | Two television shows that were saying farewell last week — one permanently and the other for a few months — may have gained more viewers as people stayed home last week because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The final episode of CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” and the season finale of ABC’s “The Good Doctor were both seen by 40% more viewers last week than watched those shows during the one-month period before the outbreak confined many viewers to their homes, the Nielsen company said.