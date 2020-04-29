U.K. leader Boris Johnson, fiancee announce birth of baby boy

LONDON | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, announced the birth of a son on Wednesday, just two days after Johnson returned to work following hospitalization for the coronavirus.

Johnson's office said Symonds gave birth to a “healthy baby boy" in a public hospital in London on Wednesday morning, and that both mother and infant were doing well.

Johnson was present for the birth but was back at work in 10 Downing St. within hours, as his government faces a deadline of next week to amend or extend the country's coronavirus lockdown. Johnson's office said he would take paternity leave later in the year.

Teen receives scholarship honoring 'The Hate U Give' author

JACKSON, Miss. | A Mississippi teenager with a talent for writing is receiving a full-ride college scholarship named for the author of “The Hate U Give.”

Belhaven University is awarding its first Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship to Imani Skipwith of Jackson, the university announced Tuesday. Skipwith will be graduating from the Mississippi School of the Arts, and submitted writing samples to support her application.

Thomas graduated from Belhaven in 2011. Her third young-adult novel, “Concrete Rose," is set to be published in January.

Electra recalls 'bad boy' Rodman's courtship

Electra, who turned 48 last week, has found herself once again in the spotlight after her relationship with then-Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman blossomed back to life in the documentary “The Last Dance” — the ESPN and Netflix documentary series built around Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98.

“Dennis was considered the bad boy of basketball,” Electra said, “and I like bad boys.”

She said watching the documentary helped her appreciate her time with Rodman.

“Yes, we had a blast, and this wild love, but we had a lot of hard times, too. A lot of struggles,” she said. “No matter what, I’ll always wish him the best.”

Harrison Ford piloting plane that wrongly crosses runway

HAWTHORNE, Calif. | Harrison Ford was piloting a plane that wrongly crossed a runway where another plane was landing, and federal authorities are investigating, officials and a representative for the actor said Wednesday.

Ford was at the controls of a small plane Friday at Hawthorne Airport in the Los Angeles area when, according to a statement released by Ford's publicist, he crossed the runway after mishearing an instruction from air traffic control.

“He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error,” according to the statement from publicist Ina Treciokas. ”No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision.”