Michelle Obama documentary 'Becoming' to premiere on Netflix

NEW YORK | A documentary portrait of Michelle Obama titled “Becoming” will premiere on Netflix next week, the streaming company announced Monday.

The film, described as “an intimate look into the life of former first lady Michelle Obama” chronicles her 34-city book tour in 2018-2019 for her best-selling memoir “Becoming.” Obama's promotional tour, managed by the concert promoter Live Nation, had the scale of a rock tour, with a string of dates at sold-out arenas.

The film will debut May 6 on Netflix. In a statement, Obama said the experience of the tour “drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can't be messed with.”

Still scarred, Notre Dame lives anew in coronavirus crisis

PARIS | Still damaged and scarred by fire, Notre Dame Cathedral came back to life — if only for a fleeting instant — as a center for prayer on Friday in a Paris locked down against the coronavirus.

Just days before the first anniversary of the April 15, 2019, inferno that ravaged the beloved Paris landmark, the French capital's archbishop led Good Friday celebrations unlike any that have gone before inside the centuries-old jewel of Gothic architecture.

Stephen Sondheim gets starry but tardy 90th birthday concert

NEW YORK | Josh Groban, Nathan Lane and Jake Gyllenhaal honored composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim on Sunday with an online 90th birthday concert that was stuffed with his songs, but delayed by technical difficulties.

The starry special called “Take Me to the World” featured performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelli O’Hara, Lea Salonga, Judy Kuhn, Katrina Lenk, Aaron Tveit, Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patti LuPone and Bernadette Peters, who closed out the show with a triumphant version of “No One Is Alone” without any accompanying music.

Film festivals team up to offer free global fest on YouTube

NEW YORK | Film festivals worldwide are teaming up to launch “We Are One: A Global Film Festival,” which will play out over 10 days and be available for free on YouTube.

Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, and YouTube announced the online festival Monday. Other festivals will also contribute curated programming, including the Cannes Film Festival, the Sundance Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival and those in Berlin, Tokyo and New York.

The festival will benefit the World Health Organization and local relief organizations, and encourage viewers to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts.