Video shows thief stole van Gogh painting with sledgehammer

THE HAGUE, Netherlands | All it took was a few sturdy swings with a sledgehammer and a prized painting by Vincent van Gogh was gone.

A Dutch crime-busting television show has aired security camera footage showing how an art thief smashed his way through reinforced glass doors at a museum in the early hours of March 30. He later hurried out through the museum gift shop with a Vincent van Gogh painting tucked under his right arm and the sledgehammer in his left hand.

A24 to auction paraphernalia to benefit charities

LOS ANGELES | How does an indie film shop give back to its hometown in this crisis? If you’re A24, you start by mining your prop, wardrobe and set departments.

The studio behind films like “Midsommar” and “Uncut Gems” said Wednesday that it is auctioning off some of its most famous movie paraphernalia. All proceeds from A24 Auctions will go to one of four charities helping frontline workers and hard-hit communities.

Theron launches initiative to fight gender violence

LOS ANGELES | Actress Charlize Theron and her foundation are committing $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts, with half of that dedicated to fighting gender-based violence resulting from the outbreak.

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project announced Wednesday that under an initiative called Together For Her, $500,000 would go to domestic violence shelters and community-based programs fighting gender-based violence.

Biden campaign says it has refunded Louis C.K. donation WASHINGTON | Joe Biden’s presidential campaign said Wednesday that it has refunded a $2,800 donation from Louis C.K., a comedian and writer whose career was derailed after five women accused him of sexual misconduct.

The comedian, whose real name is Louis Szekely, donated to Biden on March 4, according to Federal Election Commission records.