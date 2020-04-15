Former partners say Ayesha Curry has 'gutted' their value

LOS ANGELES | A celebrity branding company on Wednesday sued Ayesha Curry, the food and lifestyle personality and wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, seeking more than $10 million for breach of contract.

Flutie Entertainment said in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that the five years it spent with Ayesha Curry brought “significant and unprecedented results.” Those include helping Curry land a Food Network show and a hosting role on ABC's “Great American Baking Show,” as well as producing a bestselling cookbook and launching several successful food-based businesses.

But the suit alleges that in the 11 months since terminating the relationship she has denied the company its share of proceeds from the businesses, deliberately slowed down new enterprises, took away a top employee and “essentially gutted and devalued Flutie Entertainment’s interests."

Rachael Ray tapes show from home, makes $4M virus donation

Rachael Ray had big plans for the quarantine break at her home in upstate New York. She envisioned “a Renaissance time," rereading the classics, resuming her Danish lessons and studying Italian.

“I was going to get more serious about my painting. I had all these lofty goals ... and none of that’s happening," the popular daytime talk show host told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

“We have never worked this hard in our entire lives," said Ray, who is taping “#STAYHOME With Rachael” two days a week from her home.

Trump adviser interview helps '60 Minutes' to top of ratings

LOS ANGELES | A contentious interview with White House adviser Peter Navarro over the administration's response to the coronavirus helped “60 Minutes” earn the top spot in the ratings for the third time this season.

The venerable CBS news show drew 9.68 million viewers to edge out three NBC shows: “The Voice,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago Fire," the Nielsen company said Tuesday. Fox's "The Masked Singer rounded out the top 5.

Numbers for the top shows that surged in the first weeks that viewers stayed home because of the coronavirus outbreak appear to have leveled off to pre-pandemic levels.

A year after blaze, Notre Dame restoration halted by virus

PARIS | Notre Dame Cathedral stands crippled and alone, locked in a dangerous web of warped scaffolding one year after a cataclysmic fire gutted its interior, toppled its famous spire and horrified the world.

Some of the 40,000 metal bars — erected for an earlier renovation project — melted in the intense blaze on April 15, 2019. The unstable scaffolding now endangers the Gothic jewel that for many embodies the soul of France.

The restoration of the landmark from the 12th and 13th centuries has been halted and the workers sent home because of France's coronavirus lockdown that began March 17, thwarting plans to start removing the 250 tons of scaffolding.