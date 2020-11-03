'Talk' host Eve says she's leaving show to focus on family

LOS ANGELES | Eve, a host on daytime's “The Talk” for four seasons, said she's leaving in December to put her personal life first.

On Monday's show, the actor and singer said she wants to focus on expanding her family. She's been appearing on CBS' “The Talk” from London, where her husband lives, since the current season began in September.

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us," Eve said, and the further uncertainty of travel because of a new U.K. coronavirus lockdown led to what she called “one of the hardest decisions in the world.”

“I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person,” she said of her stint on the show. The door is open to her returning as a guest co-host or guest, CBS said.

Program hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood wished her well. A replacement wasn't announced.

Eve joined “The Talk” following the departure of Aisha Tyler. In more host musical chairs, Marie Osmond said in September she was exiting after a single season.

Man convicted of sending death threats to Dutch princess

THE HAGUE, Netherlands | A man who sent death threats to the Dutch king's eldest daughter, Princess Amalia, was sentenced Tuesday to three months imprisonment and ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment.

The Overijssel District Court convicted the 32-year-old man of sending threats via Instagram to the 16-year-old heir to the Dutch throne and one of her friends.

“He threatened her with rape and threatened both of them with death,” said Ronald van Vuure, a judge at the court authorized to speak to the media.

“The court concluded that he developed a very unhealthy obsession with the Royal House and in particular Princess Amalia,” Van Vuure added in a statement posted on the court's website.

The defendant was detained by military police outside the royal family's former home in 2017 and said at the time that he had a date with Amalia, whose official title is Princess of Orange, the court said.

The man's identity was not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules.

Seeking inclusion, Grammys change name of a music category

NEW YORK | The Grammy Awards have changed the name of their best world music album category to the best global music album, an attempt to find “a more relevant, modern and inclusive term.”

The Recording Academy said in a statement that the new name “symbolizes a departure from the connotations of colonialism, folk and ‘non-American’ that the former term embodied.”

“As we continue to embrace a truly global mindset, we update our language to reflect a more appropriate categorization that seeks to engage and celebrate the current scope of music from around the world," the statement said.

The step comes some five months after the Academy made changes to several Grammy Awards categories, including renaming the best urban contemporary album category to best progressive R&B album.

It also follows a similar recent step made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which changed the name of its best foreign language film Oscar to best international feature film.

In the last few years, the winners of the now-global music album category include Angelique Kidjo's “Celia,” Soweto Gospel Choir's “Freedom” and Ladysmith Black Mambazo's “Shaka Zulu Revisited.”

The Academy said the newly named category ”will continue to provide a home for influential music from all parts of the globe yet bringing with it a fresh perspective fueled by authenticity, diversity and direct inclusion into our process."

Spain chooses post-Civil War film as Oscar candidate

MADRID | “The Endless Trench,” a film about a man who hid for decades after Spain’s 1936-39 Civil War, will represent the country in the competition to be nominated for this year’s Oscar for Best International Feature Film, Spain´s Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences said Tuesday.

The film, starring Spanish actors Antonio de la Torre y Belén Cuesta, tells the story of a man who remained for years hiding in his house for fear of arrest following the war that led to nearly four decades of dictatorship under late Gen. Francisco Franco.

It is directed by the trio of Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and José Mari Goenaga.

The film, whose original title in Spanish is “La Trinchera Infinita,” was first shown at the 2019 San Sebastián film festival where it won best director and best screenplay.

Spain has been nominated more than a dozen times in the Best International Feature Film category and has won the Academy Award four times, most recently in 2005 with Alejandro Amenabar’s “The Sea Inside” (“Mar Adentro”).

Academy Award nominations are due to be announced on March 15 next year. The awards ceremony, postponed due to the new coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled for April 25.