Guilty Pleasures 11/12/20

Jimmie Allen reflects on Black trailblazer Charley Pride

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Country singer Jimmie Allen continues to rise on the charts, but he can’t think about his own success without giving praise to one of the stars who paved the way for him: country music trailblazer Charley Pride.

Allen has been reflecting on Pride’s impact on Black country artists like himself and rubbing elbows with the Country Music Hall of Famer this week on the set of the 2020 Country Music Association Awards, where Pride will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Allen is nominated for new artist of the year.

New Yorker fires writer Toobin after Zoom incident

NEW YORK | The New Yorker has fired longtime staff writer Jeffrey Toobin after he reportedly exposed himself during a Zoom conference last month. He had already been on suspension and is also on leave from CNN, where he is chief legal analyst.

“I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work,” Toobin tweeted Wednesday.

In a company memo, Conde Nast Chief People Officer Stan Duncan wrote that its “investigation regarding Jeffrey Toobin is complete, and as a result, he is no longer affiliated with our company.”

Couple complain Animal Planet cast them as pot growers

CONCORD, N.H. | A couple say they were cast in a false light on an Animal Planet reality television show about state Fish and Game conservation officers, but a lawyer for the show’s production companies disagreed in arguments before the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

The court heard arguments Tuesday involving Dale and Anne Mansfield, of New Durham, who briefly appeared in a 2018 “North Woods Law” episode about an officer attempting to learn who’s responsible for growing a small marijuana patch, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.

He interviews the Mansfields, who live nearby. Their faces were pixelated. Officers later arrest a suspect.

In a lawsuit, the Mansfields allege that the episode created a false impression of them by connecting them to the marijuana. They also allege that neighbors and others were still able to identify them, and that they didn’t give permission to be filmed.