ALDS Guardians Yankees Baseball

The Yankee Stadium grounds crew pulls the rain tarp over the field during a rain delay before Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians Monday in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed by rain and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m.

Both teams took batting practice Monday ahead of the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start. Major League Baseball announced a delay at 6:20 p.m., rain started falling at 7:30 p.m. and the postponement was announced at 9:38 p.m.

