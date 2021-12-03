WASHINGTON — Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, hit an all-time high in November, overtaking a record that was set the previous month.
The Institute for Supply Management reported Friday that its monthly survey of service industries increased by 2.4 percentage points in November from the October record to a reading of 69.1 percent. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.
The service sector data is being released against the backdrop of an employment landscape in which hiring appeared to slow in November, but the unemployment rate tumbled from 4.6% to 4.2%. That is a historically low jobless rate though still above the pre-pandemic level of 3.5%.
Some of the strength in the services sector is coming from supply chain troubles that are making it harder to meet increased demand. Those troubles are showing up in the index as longer supplier delivery times and rising prices which register as strengths for the services sector.
The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and now the appearance of the new omicron variant could depress service sector activity in coming months.
The increase in November was led by a rise in the business activity index and a gain in the employment index. The new orders index remained at an elevated reading of 69.7.
All 18 service sector industries reported growth in November and since recording two months of contraction last year in April and May when the pandemic was raging, the overall index has now grown for 18 consecutive months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.