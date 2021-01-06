COVID-19 is deadly for people with Down syndrome, causing support organizations to push for the those diagnosed to become a priority in vaccine rollouts.

Down syndrome is considered to be the most common chromosomal disorder impacting every 1 in 700 babies that are born each year.

Recently, the CDC listed Down syndrome as a medical condition that increases the risk of contracting COVID-19.

“A lot of (people with disabilities) have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to contracting COVID,” said Rob Honan, CEO of MERIL (Midland Empire Resources for Independent Living).

Individuals with Down syndrome are at higher risk because of their comorbidity factor with other illnesses like lung or heart disease. These illnesses, according to medical officials, put people at a lower rate of surviving COVID-19.

According to the Down Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City, they want to prioritize people with Down syndrome in getting vaccinated.

Priority for the vaccine is currently being determined on a state-by-state basis.

They plan to petition the Secretary of Health Services of Missouri and Kansas along with governors of each state requesting that individuals with Down syndrome be included in phase one based on their higher mortality rate according to Amy Allison, vice president of education and advocacy at Down Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City.

The letter will also help to provide clarification on what phase individuals with Down syndrome will fall into if they are not given higher priority.

“Everyday we are learning something new about this virus and we just want to make sure people with intellectual disabilities, specifically people with Down syndrome are included,” said Allison.

Families and caregivers of individuals with Down syndrome should reach out to their primary care physician or specialty Down syndrome clinics like KU Medical Clinic or Children's Mercy Kansas City for more information about the vaccine.