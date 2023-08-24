EMP Shield

Gov. Laura Kelly, center, stands with partners from around the state at EMP Shield in Burlington after announcing a $1.9 billion investment in a computer chip manufacturing facility on Feb. 20.

 Emporia Gazette via TN Content Exchange

A groundbreaking and shovel ceremony for a new computer chip manufacturing facility in Coffey County is set next week.

Secure Semiconductor Manufacturing, a microelectronics manufacturer who will primarily supply semiconductor components for EMP Shield and other Semiconductor manufacturers across the United States, will break ground on its 30,000 square foot facility at 1 p.m. Sept. 1, at the Coffey County Airport.

