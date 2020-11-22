Grocery Store Supply Remains Plentiful

As grocery stores prepare for a holiday unlike any before, one big question some have been wondering is whether the supplies of Thanksgiving foods would be scarce given more family dinners anticipate to be smaller gatherings.

Kevin Little, manager at Ray’s Green Hills on the North Belt Highway, says that keeping up with the demand has been no issue up to this point.

“Well, the things they have supplies of, I haven’t had any problems,” Little said. “Your main dinner courses — turkeys, hams, potatoes and those types of things — are still staples. We can still get those.”

Little did say that pumpkin products were hard to come by as of recently, but within the last few weeks, Ray’s Green Hills was able to get more pumpkin in.

Another neighborhood market also was not sweating the possibility of not being able to supply families with the Thanksgiving essentials. Brian Smail, store manager at Brother’s Market off of Fifth Avenue, echoed the same sentiment regarding its supply.

"It’s been pretty solid. At this point, seems like we have more orders — but smaller orders,” Smail said.

While it is still four days out from the big day, the biggest rush of customers is yet to come, but the onslaught of customers in the coming days is nothing out of the ordinary.

“We anticipate though, the next few days, to be just 'lights out.' That happens every year,” Little said.

So, while there’s no cause for concern for families getting the items they need to enjoy their Thanksgiving feasts, Little has said he has come across customers once in a while saying they’re trying to cut back on spending money on Thanksgiving food for this particular year. However, he assures stores can accommodate these shoppers with their prices.

“If you shop sales, you can put together a Thanksgiving meal fairly economically,” Little said.