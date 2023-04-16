Braves Royals Baseball

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the first inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vaughn Grissom hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, Ozzie Albies homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Sunday for a series sweep.

Grissom's RBI single came after Albies hit a one-out double. Albies went 2 for 4, including his 376-foot solo homer to right field in the fourth for his fifth RBI of the series. Matt Olson hit a two-run triple in Atlanta's three-run third.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.