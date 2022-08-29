Missouri Western football opens their season Thursday with sights set on exceeding expectations as the number seven-ranked team in the MIAA.
“I’m pumped,” head coach Matt Williamson said. “I’m really proud of our team; they’ve worked really hard, put a lot of time and effort in the summer, put a lot of time and effort in this camp. We’re ready to go.”
The Griffons will host Central Oklahoma at Spratt Stadium at 7 p.m. The Griffons gave the Broncos a run for their money in last year’s season opener in Edmond, Oklahoma, but ultimately came up short. Western fell down 24-7 in the second quarter of that game, however, the slow start offensively and the inability to play a complete game is an aspect Williamson has been adamant about changing in his approach at practices in order for the team to play better right from the opening whistle.
“What we started doing in practice is we started doing a lot of competitive team stuff. We said ‘alright, we gotta be ready to go now.’ Period one, we’re going full-team live, competitive drills where they’re competing against each other. I think that’s helped tremendously. We’ve done a really good job with that and I think it’s going to pay dividends for sure,” Williamson said.
Central Oklahoma hired former Northwest Missouri State head coach Adam Dorrel in December of last year. While it’s one thing for both Williamson and Dorrel to be familiar with one another through the college football landscape, it’s another thing to compete against one another for the first time with both of them as head coaches on opposite sidelines.
“We make sure that they’re watching a lot of film, we’re studying as much as we possibly can and make sure that we’re focused on being able to adjust and be able to play really really fast,” said Williamson.
Where the Griffons may have an upper hand heading into Thursday night is the continuity on both sides of the football. They return 19 of 22 starters, including all of their starters on offense. Western finished second in the MIAA in scoring offense and second in rushing offense with the help of sophomore running back and 2021 MIAA Freshman of the Year Brandon Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.