Missouri Western is less than 48 hours away from its game against Northwest Missouri State, and players are looking forward to the challenge of playing a top tier team.

“We're looking forward to it. We got an experienced team and a lot of these guys haven't won against northwest, so I think there's going to be a lot of guys that take that into account and we're going to go out there and play for each other,” said senior safety Kobe Cummings.

