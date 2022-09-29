Missouri Western is less than 48 hours away from its game against Northwest Missouri State, and players are looking forward to the challenge of playing a top tier team.
“We're looking forward to it. We got an experienced team and a lot of these guys haven't won against northwest, so I think there's going to be a lot of guys that take that into account and we're going to go out there and play for each other,” said senior safety Kobe Cummings.
It’s been a decade since Missouri Western last defeated the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats in a football game. Head coach Matt Williamson said after practice Thursday he knows the Bearcats are going to be ready to go given their loss last weekend to Central Oklahoma 23-14.
“Coach Wright does a good job there. We’re gonna be ready to go. I told our kids it’s going to be a cage fight. We’re going to see who outlasts one another,” said Williamson.
The Griffons are coming off of a loss of their own. Their overtime loss to the Washburn Ichabods was an uncharacteristic one for the Griffons defense according to Cummings as they gave up the most yards per play this season at 6.9. Slowing the Washburn offense wasn’t an easy task and it was known going into their game, and stopping the Northwest offense won’t be an easy task either as they are the second highest scoring offense in the MIAA.
“When you don’t play disciplined football, especially in a conference like this, you have teams that are going to take advantage of that,” said Cummings. “We’re always physical, so there’s never a doubt in my mind that we’ll be physical. It’s just playing within ourselves and doing our one job.”
Western will step into hostile territory in Maryville for the first time since 2018 when they walk into Bearcat Stadium. It will be a first for most players on the Western roster including junior wide receiver Cooper Burton, who approaches this game like the rest.
“Never really cared about rivalries and stuff. To me personally, it's just another game,” said Burton. “I mean, it might mean a lot to some people up here, but to me it's just another game.”
The Griffons are 1-8 in their last nine meetings with the Bearcats. Western will get their chance to flip the script when Saturday’s contest kicks off in Maryville at 1:30 p.m.
