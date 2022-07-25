KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zack Greinke combined with four Royals relievers to hold the scuffling Angels to five hits, Michael A. Taylor drove in three runs, and Kansas City broke open a close game late for a 7-0 win over Los Angeles on Monday night.

Emmanuel Rivera drove in a run during a four-run seventh, and MJ Melendez added a two-run homer in the eighth, helping to position the Royals for another shot at their first four-game win streak this season on Tuesday night.

