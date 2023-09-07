PC219282.jpg

Quinoa has long been a mainstay of healthy cooking and is an important component of vegan cuisine. Quinoa is rich in protein and fiber and has various vitamins and B minerals. Quinoa also is a complete protein, which means it has all of the essential amino acids in the amounts the body needs.

While quinoa is technically not a grain (its grains are the seeds or fruits of cereal grasses), it often is treated as a grain and classified as a “pseudocereal.” Encyclopedia Britannica utilizes that term to describe non-grasses that people consume as if they were traditional grains. The Whole Grains Council even classifies quinoa as a whole grain due to its method of preparation and nutrient profile.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.