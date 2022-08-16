Royals Twins Baseball

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke reacts after giving up a run to the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of a game Tuesday in Minneapolis.

 Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Sonny Gray matched his season high with 10 strikeouts and Gio Urshela had four hits as the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 9-0 on Tuesday night.

Gilberto Celestino homered and Luis Arraez picked up three more hits to raise his MLB-best batting average to .336. The Twins moved within a game of AL Central-leading Cleveland.

