An old railroad track used to run through what is now the middle of Gower, Missouri. 150 years ago, Daniel Smith stepped off a train and decided he was going to found a town. That town ended up being Gower. On Thursday, the town’s residents celebrated its founder and history with food, music and games.

“150 years is a big deal for a community like ours, especially in a time when there’s a lot of negative things going on and a lot of stuff where people are divided,” said Seth Mason, a resident and organizer for the event. “What better time to have a celebration.”

The celebration was nine months in the making. And while the arrival of a global pandemic changed aspects of the event, it wasn’t going to ruin any festivities.

“We wanted to eat together. We wanted to have the celebration together,” Mason said. “So providing a big space where people can spread out was really the first priority.”

The birthday bash included a plethora of food from burgers and hot dogs to a number of different funnel cakes. There also was live music by the Big Time Grain Co., a Kansas City band known for country music. Kids were entertained with pioneer games, including wooden stilts.

But the highlight of the night was the braid and beard competition. Men were judged by their stylish beards, while the women were graded on their braids. A couple women even dressed in clothes worn in 1870.

Gower’s Mayor Chip Holman said the town is made up of residents who care for one another and that he is honored to be mayor for the 150th celebration.

The town recognized descendents of the founding families, from grandparents to grandkids, as a celebration of not only the past but also the future of Gower.