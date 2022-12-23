Ed Turner

Ed Turner is shown in a previous photo. The Chillicothe businessman and St. Joseph native was named to the Academy of Missouri Squires, an academy that honors 100 living members who have made lasting contributions to their community, state and/or nation. 

 File photo | News-Press NOW

One of Chillicothe’s most prominent ambassadors has been named to the Academy of Missouri Squires. Gov. Michael L. Parson has announced that Ed Turner is among eight new members of the academy. The academy was established in 1960 and is limited to 100 living members who have made lasting contributions to their community, state and/or nation.

Other inductees to the Academy of Missouri Squires this year are: Sly James, David Kemper, Charlie Kruse, Ron Richard, Rhonda Vincent, Ray Wagner, and Margaret Wilson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.