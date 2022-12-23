One of Chillicothe’s most prominent ambassadors has been named to the Academy of Missouri Squires. Gov. Michael L. Parson has announced that Ed Turner is among eight new members of the academy. The academy was established in 1960 and is limited to 100 living members who have made lasting contributions to their community, state and/or nation.
Other inductees to the Academy of Missouri Squires this year are: Sly James, David Kemper, Charlie Kruse, Ron Richard, Rhonda Vincent, Ray Wagner, and Margaret Wilson.
The induction was scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City. Turner is a 1958 graduate of Central High School, St. Joseph, and earned his bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Missouri - Columbia.
He was named a Missouri 4-H Representative to the 1960 White House Conference Children and Youth. In 1962, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves and became a partner on his family’s farm. Turner moved to Chillicothe in 1967 with his wife, Lois. In 1972, he became campaign coordinator for a former college roommate, Jerry Litton, in his bid for Congress. Turner followed Litton to Washington, D.C., and became his administrative assistant and chief of staff, from 1972-1975.
There, he founded the U.S. House of Representatives Administrative Assistant Association. Turner served as the vice president of the Jerry Litton Family Foundation since its inception in 1977.
Turner has been an insurance and real estate broker for the last 47 years and is CEO of EST Enterprises, in Chillicothe.
At 82 years of age, Turner not only remains active in the firm’s day-to-day operations but this businessman, who grew up on a dairy farm in St. Joseph, Missouri., continues pouring his time and talents into civic endeavors and promoting ways to improve life for current and future generations. A proven communicator and problem solver, Turner identifies needs, proposes logical solutions, and inspires others to work together to reach a common goal.
His efforts have stretched across business, politics, economics, education, youth, and family. Community leaders fondly refer to Turner as “Mr. Chillicothe” because of his passion, involvement and communication skills and has been chosen as the spokesperson for many projects. He was called upon to give tours to prospective businesses officials, lead community betterment campaigns, and has emceed many events celebrating the completion of specific endeavors.
Turner is a past president of the Chillicothe Industrial Development Corporation and continues to serve as president of Chillicothe Development, Inc., a position he has held for nearly 25 years. Turner, along with other forward-thinking individuals, helped establish Chillicothe’s industrial park in 1990.
The town’s rural north Missouri location and its small population are obstacles to overcome when attracting new businesses; but, focusing on the community’s assets helped land six industries, including a Fortune 500 company. The businesses in the industrial park employ a combined workforce of 400 people, and only one space in the park is vacant. Turner served as chairman of Chillicothe’s airport board to help ensure that Chillicothe would have the infrastructure to meet the needs of prospective industries as well as existing businesses.
Extending the runway to accommodate light jet aircraft, installing a taxiway system and building a larger hangar were among the projects either started or completed during Turner’s time on the board. Turner served as chairman of the YMCA’s $3 million Capital Campaign, which raised money for construction of a YMCA in Chillicothe, a project almost unheard of in a community the size of Chillicothe.
He also had chaired the Committee for Dependable Energy (a revenue bond election committee for which the measure passed with 97 percent of the vote), the Committee for Clean Water (an election committee for a sewer system which passed with 90 percent of the vote), and for an increased school tax levy in Chillicothe. Turner has served in a number of local, regional, state, and national leadership capacities.
As evidenced by his membership on the Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri.
Through his association with the University of Missouri - Columbia, Turner served two terms as chairman of the Flagship Council of the University of Missouri. He was a member of the Advisory Council of the Kellogg Commission, which included 22 college and university presidents to define the future of land grant colleges and universities.
Turner is a past member of the Board of Curators and served as board president in 1989. He was a delegate to the Council for Agriculture Research, Extension and Teaching in Washington, D.C., from 2003 to 2017. He also is a member of the Missouri 100. Turner is a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho - Theta Chapter at MU, and served as the fraternity’s capital campaign chairman, leading the successful effort to raise $2 million for a new Theta Chapter House. Turner also is a recipient of the Coleman Club Hall of Fame Award.
Turner’s induction into the Academy of Missouri Squires is the latest of many accolades he has received. From the University of Missouri, Turner was named recipient of the Alumni Distinguished Service Award in 2011, the highest alumni recognition. He also received the Geyer Award for public service to higher education, University Extension’s Gordon Warren Land
Grant Award, the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources' Mumford Distinguished Service Award, the Citation of Merit from the College of Agriculture, the Faculty-Alumni Award, and the State Friend of University Extension Award. He received from Missouri 4-H, the Director’s Award for Outstanding Service to Missouri 4-H Programs. In 2021, Turner received Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
Turner acknowledges that his accomplishments are made through the support of a unique group of people with whom he has worked. He always is quick to point out that “people make the difference.” Turner enjoys not only the challenges to improve the way of life for others, but he embraces the opportunity to work with others on a common goal, strengthen his existing relationships, and develop new friendships.
