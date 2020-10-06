Missouri Governor Mike Parson made his first public appearance Tuesday since testing positive for COVID-19. He attended a ribbon cutting ceremony at Missouri Western State University for the expanded nursing program.

The governor and First Lady Teresa Parson arrived greeting a variety of other dignitaries. They continually said how glad they were to be there and see everyone after two weeks of quarantining.

The governor was there to celebrate the $1.14 million Center for Excellence in Applied Healthcare Learning, which was created through public and private funding from places such as the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Mosaic Life Care.

The project allowed MWSU to “expand and enhance healthcare simulation labs and classrooms, as well as increase the number of students in its nursing program by 20 per year.”

Parson said this was a part of his initiative to help with workforce development.

“If there was ever a time to have an institution like this, a training center like this, it is now,” Parson said. “When you look at our healthcare workers across the state of Missouri, for most of us, we've had time to get a second wind — for lack of better terms. Those health care workers have been on the front line now for eight months, with no relief.”

He said his job comes with risk. He has to travel across the state talking with people but having the virus changed his perspective.

“What it did for me, it just made me realize that everyday people are going to get this virus, and we're going to have to make sure to try to do everything we can to make it safer, do more testing in the state,” Gov. Parson said. “And we're doing that every day.”

He said the state of Missouri can’t depend on others to help with the pandemic — like national think tanks or experts — but citizens of Missouri need to take action on their own.

“Over 2,000 people died from CCOVID-19) in the state of Missouri,” Gov. Parson said. “And those are real things that happen. So you've got to do everything within your powers to protect the people. But more importantly, try to encourage people to take the responsibility upon themselves to do the right thing.”

The governor arrived at the event with a mask and wore it the entire time, except when speaking at the podium. He said he encourages people to wear masks and continue social distancing.

“I encourage it,” Gov. Parson said. “Ever since I've stood up there in March, I've encouraged people to wear masks, and will continue to do it. When you get in those environments, you should wear a mask. As you know I've had it on all day today, except when to come up here to speak and I'll put it right back on.”

It seems Gov. Parson is fully healthy as he has four items scheduled for tomorrow, including his weekly Missouri briefing in Jefferson City.