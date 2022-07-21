Missouri Legislature

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks to reporters after signing legislation redrawing the state's congressional districts on May 18 at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday declared a drought alert as state agencies respond to an expanding drought that he said could lead to financial ruin for farm families.

Parson, who is a farmer, said at a news conference that 53 counties, largely in southern Missouri, are experiencing drought conditions, which are moving into central regions.

