Blue Jays Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday in St. Louis.

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Gorman hit a pair of two-run homers, including a drive that capped a three-homer first inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-4 on Sunday.

Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson also homered to start the game off Chris Bassitt, who made his debut for the Blue Jays.

