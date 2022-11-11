Trump Stefanik

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks at DMI Companies in 2022 IN Monongahela, Pennsylvania.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — No. 3 House Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024, becoming the highest-ranking congressional leader Friday to publicly back the former president, even as he’s being widely blamed by other Republicans for failures in the midterm elections.

Stefanik, of New York, has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential contender on an emerging Trump ticket. The former president has promised a Tuesday event at his private Mar-a-Lago club that is widely expected to be an announcement of his intentions to run again for the White House.

