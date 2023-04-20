Justice Department Drug Trafficking

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, left, speaks as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams, right, listens during a news conference at the Justice Department on April 14 in Washington.

 Associated Press

A senior Republican on the Senate Judiciary committee is demanding that U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration chief Anne Milgram address allegations of improper hiring and contracting of her past associates.

The request Thursday by Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa follows an Associated Press investigation finding that a federal watchdog is investigating whether strict federal rules on no-bid contracting and hiring may have been violated to channel DEA work to Milgram's associates.

