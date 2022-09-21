Election 2022-Kansas-Governor

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a debate in her race for reelection at the Kansas State Fair on Sept. 10 in Hutchinson, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas' Democratic governor launched a new television ad on Wednesday in which she says men don't belong in women's sports. It's a move seeking to blunt Republican attacks on her for vetoing two proposals to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's school and college sports.

Gov. Laura Kelly doesn't go into details on her position in the 30-second ad, which is her first to address what Republicans see as a key education issue that hurts Kelly during a close reelection race. Her campaign later said Kelly believes decisions about transgender athletes should be made by schools, doctors, families and local officials and that the two bills she vetoed would have “created unnecessary new government mandates.”

