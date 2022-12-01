Gov. Laura Kelly signs off on the 2022 primary election results with Secretary of State Scott Schwab and former Republican gubernatorial candidate and Attorney General Derek Schmidt present on Thursday in Topeka, Kansas.
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas' Republican elections chief on Thursday decried a “horrible environment” for local officials overseeing voting and counting ballots this year as top state officials certified November's results.
Schwab, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt met Thursday as the State Board of Canvassers to review and certify the Nov. 8 election results. It's typically a routine task, and Thursday's meeting took about five minutes in an auditorium empty but them, their aides, employees of Schwab's office and reporters.
“Our volunteers and our clerks do great work despite a horrible environment,” Schwab said during the meeting. "I don’t appreciate the rhetoric that causes folks to incite violence against people who just want to do a civic duty.”
Schwab said his office has heard reports of threats against county election officials, but he didn't provide more details.
The secretary of state's office said a little more than 1 million Kansas voters cast ballots in the November election, 51.1% of the nearly 2 million registered.
The brief and smooth Kansas meeting contrasted with attempts in Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania to block the certification of results. No recount of any November result was requested in Kansas.
In fact, during Thursday's meeting, Schmidt moved to certify the results even though Kelly narrowly defeated him to win a second term.
“I've said many times I have confidence in our Kansas system,” Schmidt told reporters later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.