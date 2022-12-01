Election 2022 Kansas

Gov. Laura Kelly signs off on the 2022 primary election results with Secretary of State Scott Schwab and former Republican gubernatorial candidate and Attorney General Derek Schmidt present on Thursday in Topeka, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas' Republican elections chief on Thursday decried a “horrible environment” for local officials overseeing voting and counting ballots this year as top state officials certified November's results.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab aggressively defends the integrity of Kansas elections despite the wide circulation of baseless claims of problems among fellow Republicans. He told reporters, "The chaos is in the rhetoric and people demanding recounts.”

