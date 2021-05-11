MILWAUKEE — Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered off Brad Boxberger in the 11th inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Goldschmidt broke a 1-all tie when he sent the first pitch he saw from Boxberger (0-1) well over the wall in left-center field for a two-run blast. After Nolan Arenado doubled and Andrew Knizner was hit by a pitch, O’Neill delivered a three-run shot.

St. Louis has won 10 of its last 12 and is tied with San Francisco for the best record in the majors.

The Brewers wasted a brilliant effort from starter Freddy Peralta, who struck out eight and gave up just one hit and one walk in seven shutout innings.

Cardinals reliever Alex Reyes (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings, wiggling out of trouble both times.

Reyes struck out Tyrone Taylor in the 10th to strand runners on third and second. The Brewers loaded the bases with one out in the 11th, but Reyes struck out Jackie Bradley Jr. and Billy McKinney to end the game.

After Peralta shut them down, the Cardinals tied the game in the eighth by snapping reliever Devin Williams’ string of six consecutive scoreless appearances.

Harrison Bader singled and Matt Carpenter walked to start the rally. Bader advanced to third on Tommy Edman’s flyball and scored on Dylan Carlson’s sacrifice fly.

The Brewers broke a scoreless tie in the sixth off Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim when Lorenzo Cain hit a leadoff double and scored on Travis Shaw’s ground-rule double.

Kim struck out six, walked one and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He has given up just two runs in 17 1/3 career innings against the Brewers.