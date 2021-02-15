1. How do I switch to paperless billing?

Enrollment is easy! You may update your billing preference at any time by calling our Customer Care team at 1-800-779-6397.

You can also update your preference when paying your bill online by checking the box "Make my subscriptions recurring" after entering your card or bank account information.

2. What information do I need to switch?

You will need either a credit card or the banking and routing number for the account you wish to use. This information is securely stored in your profile. Payments made through your paperless billing profile do not carry a processing fee.

Note: If you’re a subscriber and have not yet activated your digital account, please contact our customer care team to add your

When calling our Customer Care team to enroll you will need….

Payments

1. What payment methods are accepted with EZ Pay?

a. Direct debit payment from a bank account or credit card. Credit cards accepted: … You can manage all of your payment information in your online user dashboard.

2. After I make the switch, how long does my EZ Pay billing take affect?

2.a. …

3. When will my account be billed?

Your subscription will automatically be charged to your credit card 0 to 14 days prior to your current expiration date, for the duration of your subscription or until you notify us otherwise.

4. How will I know my payment was processed?

You can view your account information by going to newspressnow.com/myaccount and clicking Payments on the Menu options. From there you can see all payments both pending and past.

5. How can I view my monthly bill?

You can view your account information by going to newspressnow.com/myaccount and selecting the Subscriptions offer the Menu. You can see your current subscription and its associated cost. This will also show any account balance, your account number as well as any transactions that have happened on your account.

Security

1. Is my payment information safe when I pay online?

Yes, we are currently PCI compliant which means all account information is secured.

2. Who has access to my online account information?

Only authorized account users have access to your information.

General

1. What is EZ Pay?

EZ Pay is our convenient automatic payment process. With EZPay, your bill payments come directly out of your credit or debit card. You will never have to worry about a lapsed subscription or missing your payment.

2. How do I receive my $5 billing credit?

Customers must switch to EZ Pay prior to March 1, 2021 to earn credit. Credit only valid once per household, not valid with any other offers. Contact our Customer Care department for further questions.

3. What are the benefits of switching to EZ Pay?

Convenient automatic monthly payments

Less paper clutter

No risk of forgetting a payment

4. Can I stop my EZ Pay payments?

Yes, you can stop EZ Payments at anytime by calling our Customer Care team at 1-800-779-6397.

5. What if I choose not to switch to EZ Pay?

Subscribers are welcome to continue reciving a paper statement however there will be an additional charge of $1.99 for each statement sent to you during your subscription period, in addition to the cost of your subscription.