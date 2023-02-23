Gluten-free buttery snickerdoodles

Gluten-free diets are a necessity for people who have Celiac's Disease, a condition that causes an immune reaction in the small intestine from eating gluten. This reaction causes damage to the small intestines that can lead to pain and other symptoms. Going gluten-free also is a choice for people who experience other reactions to eating gluten products that are not related to Celiac's, or have been instructed to do so on the advice of their nutritionists or doctors.

It used to be that gluten-free cooking, especially baking, was extremely limited and the results may have not tasted much like gluten-containing counterparts. However, thanks to recipe experimentation and new flour blends on the market, baking gluten-free breakfast items, breads and desserts is much easier and tastier - as is the case with "Gluten-Free Buttery Snickerdoodles," courtesy of King Arthur Baking Company. These flavor-packed cinnamon cookies are sure to wow friends and family at gatherings, like spring picnics or Memorial Day Celebrations, even if they don't need to follow gluten-free living.

