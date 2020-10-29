WICHITA, Kansas — A 14-year-old girl was killed and her father critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Wichita, police there said.

The crash happened just before noon Wednesday in northwest Wichita, police said. Police said a red car being driven by the father of the girl was speeding when it hit a dip in the road, lost control and spun first into a pickup truck, then hit a second pickup.

Police say 14-year-old Aryana Lay, of Wichita, who was a passenger in her father's car, died at the scene. Her 38-year-old father suffered serious injuries, police said. His name was not released Thursday.

Police said one other person in one of the trucks suffered minor injuries.