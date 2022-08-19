MO House Explosion

This photo from video by KFVS-TV shows people working the scene of a house explosion on Aug. 15 in Wyatt, Missouri. The house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames, authorities say. 

WYATT, Mo. (AP) — A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died from injuries sustained in a gas explosion that killed her father and injured her mother, two siblings and five other relatives, authorities said Thursday.

The family's home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames on Monday, and the girl was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for treatment. Wyatt is about 175 miles (280 kilometers) northwest of Nashville.

