Off The Charts Home Construction

Houses under construction are seen in May in Mars, Pennsylvania. 

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Homebuilders have pumped the brakes on new single-family home construction this year, a trend that's likely to extend into 2023, according to several forecasts.

Single-family housing starts were running at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of about 1.16 million properties in January, when the average rate on a 30-year mortgage hovered below 4%. By October, starts had slowed to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 855,000, as long-term mortgage rates climbed above 7% for the first time in two decades, crushing many would-be homebuyers' purchasing power.

