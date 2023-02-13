Royals Cardinals Trade Baseball

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Starting extra innings with a runner on second base during the regular season was made a permanent rules change by Major League Baseball on Monday after three seasons of use during the coronavirus pandemic.

Known by some as the “Ghost Runner” and by others as the “Manfred Man” after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, the rule was unanimously adopted by the sport’s 11-person competition committee.

