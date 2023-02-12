Missouri Tennessee Basketball

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston takes a last-second 3-point shot over Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack, right, during the second half of a game Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee. 

 Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — D'Andre Gholston hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Missouri a stunning 86-85 victory over No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night.

With 4.2 seconds left in the game and the Volunteers (19-6, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) leading 85-83, Santiago Vescovi missed a free throw. His second attempt was waived off when Tobe Awaka committed a lane violation, setting up a final chance for the Tigers (19-6, 7-5).

