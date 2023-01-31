Practicing the art of patience

This photo shows a young woman crocheting while relaxing at home. 

 Getty Images

Hobbies provide an opportunity to learn new skills, meet people, earn a little extra money, and keep minds sharp. Peruse the aisles of a home improvement retailer or craft store and you're likely to find many different ideas for keeping busy.

When visiting the yarn aisle of a favorite shop, shoppers may be inspired to create everything from scarves to sweaters and more. This is entirely possible for those who care to learn the art of crochet.

